United Is Introducing New Snacks for Passengers -- and They're Actually Free

There's a reason air travel has become such an unpleasant thing for so many people. Not only have airlines become notoriously terrible at avoiding delays, but these days, anyone who travels by air should expect to be charged for just about everything other than a seat. (And if you want a reasonable amount of legroom to go along with your seat, guess what? There's a charge for that.)

But one airline is introducing a new line of snacks that passengers can enjoy. And the best part? They're actually available free of charge.

United is making an effort to up its customer service game

Although United is hardly known as a budget airline, it's still done away with numerous perks through the years. But one thing United does not charge passengers for is snacks. This applies even to passengers who book a basic economy fare. (Granted, if you go this route, you probably won't get to choose your seat, and you may be the last person on and off the plane -- but at least you'll get a free snack.)

Meanwhile, United is unveiling three new snack options designed to appeal to a range of dietary needs. The new options, as reported by The Points Guy, include:

Dark chocolate and sea salt chocolate crisps by Undercover Snacks starting March 1

Apple and mango fruit bars by That’s it starting April 1

Savory snack mix by Summer Harvest starting April 1

These snacks are suitable for passengers who follow a gluten-free diet. And the first two are largely allergen-free and are certified Kosher.

How to score even more perks for free when you travel by air

It's a nice thing that United is willing to give free snacks to passengers. But let's face it -- if you do a lot of air travel, you're probably looking for more ways to eke out some savings. And that's where the right travel rewards credit card might come in handy.

Many travel rewards cards offer passengers the option to check a bag at no cost. And that can amount to a lot of savings. On United, for example, you'll pay $35 each way to check a bag on a domestic flight. If you take numerous flights a year and are able to avoid that fee each time, the savings could really add up.

Plus, while United might offer free snacks, if you want a meal or an alcoholic beverage on board, you should expect to pay up. But your travel rewards credit card might come with a discount on in-flight purchases, making those items less expensive.

Now, one thing you should know about travel rewards cards is that many come with an annual fee, so you'll need to crunch the numbers to see if paying one makes sense. But if the math works out in your favor, then it could pay to add a travel rewards credit card to your personal mix so that an apple and mango fruit bar isn't the only free perk you snag when traveling this year.

