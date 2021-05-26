United Is Giving Away a Free Year of Flights -- Here's How to Enter

Image source: Getty Images

You may be able to win free flights for an entire year. Find out how vaccinated travelers can enter to win this grand prize offered by United Airlines.

What could be better than taking a trip to the destination of your choice? How about a free first-class flight for you and a travel companion?

United Airlines recently announced a promotion that will make that a reality for some lucky winners. If you're vaccinated and looking to travel this year, you're going to want to enter their sweepstakes for your own chance to win. Check out the details of this exciting promotion below.

United introduces the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes

The travel industry is eager to get back to normal. Travel brands, states, and countries are getting creative as they look for ways to encourage more people to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. United Airlines is joining in with a promotion of its own.

United's "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes will reward lucky travelers with free flights. Throughout June, United will give away a round-trip flight for two to 30 people. These tickets can be used for any class of service, to anywhere in the world -- as long as United flies there.

Additionally, on July 1, United will announce five randomly selected MileagePlus members for a grand prize. The lucky grand prize winners will enjoy free travel for a year for themselves and a companion, in any class of service, to anywhere that United flies.

Grand prize winners will be limited to 26 round-trip flights per year and must travel with their companions. These winners are only allowed to choose one companion to travel with throughout the free year of travel. All winners will have until July 14, 2022, to claim their travel.

You must be a MileagePlus loyalty member and must upload a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card to enter. It's free to sign up for a MileagePlus account, and new members are welcome to take part in the sweepstakes. This promotion is open to U.S. residents who are 18 and older.

How to enter the Your Shot to Fly promotion

Countries have recently begun making plans to reopen to tourists. If you're looking to travel this summer, you'll be glad to know that:

With more and more countries relaxing restrictions, this promotion is timely. Here's how to go about entering the Your Shot to Fly promotion.

Head to United.com or use the United mobile app to log into your MileagePlus account. Go into your account details and look for the COVID-19 vaccination documentation section. From here, you'll upload a photo of your vaccination card. You'll also need to enter vaccination details manually. Then, you can press submit to enter the sweepstakes officially.

Uploading your proof of vaccination will enter you into the sweepstakes. Doing this will also make future travel easier, as United can easily verify your vaccination status.

As with any sweepstakes, there are official rules in place. You can view the official press release and sweepstakes rules to learn more.

Now is the time to plan travel

Winning free flights from United would be a fantastic opportunity to create new memories and save on the cost of travel. While you wait to hear the winners, now is the time to begin planning for summer travel. And since more people are getting vaccinated, you'll want to book sooner rather than later. That way, you can secure reasonable prices and get the travel dates that you want.

If you're beginning to plan your next vacation, check out these summer vacation savings tips. When making travel reservations, we suggest booking with a travel rewards credit card. Doing this will allow you to earn valuable points, which you can redeem for future travel. Plus, your card may include valuable credit card perks like the following:

Don't miss out on the chance to get vaccinated and take part in exciting promotions like this.

