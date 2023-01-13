United Internet's Ionos wants to start IPO process this month - source

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - United Internet UTDI.DE subsidiary Ionos wants to begin the process for an initial public offering (IPO) this month, a financial source told Reuters on Friday.

A valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion) for Ionos is realistic, said a source.

Ionos declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner und Hakan Ersen, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

