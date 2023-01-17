United Internet subsidiary Ionos plans IPO in Q1

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - United Internet's UTDI.DE subsidiary Ionos said on Tuesday it would undertake a prime standard listing of its shares this quarter on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as the web hosting company readies for an initial public offering (IPO).

The offered shares are expected to come from the holdings of the subsidiary's two existing shareholders, United Internet and Warburg Pincus, with United Internet to retain a majority stake even after the IPO, Ionos said.

It did not give details on the target issue price or the number of shares to be offered.

A source familiar with the matter recently told Reuters that a valuation of up to 5 billion euros would be realistic.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

