United Internet Sees 2022 EBITDA To Be On Par With 2021

(RTTNews) - United Internet AG said it expects EBITDA for 2022 to be on a par with 2021 and reach about 1.25 billion euros in 2022.

EBITDA includes initial costs for 5G network construction of about 70 million euros as well as about 30 million euros for additional marketing activities of the cloud provider IONOS to further raise brand awareness in its most important European markets.

The company forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to about 5.8 billion euros for its fiscal year 2022 compared to 2021 guidance of about 5.6 billion euros.

In the coming year, the company plans significantly higher capital expenditures, especially for the construction of its 5G network, as well as for the expansion of its fiber-optic network to connect the 5G antennas and provide coverage in additional expansion areas.

In addition, 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 AG and indirect subsidiary of United Internet AG, signed an intercompany agreement with 1&1 Versatel Deutschland GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of United Internet AG, regarding cooperation on the construction and operation of its completely virtualized mobile communications network based on the new OpenRAN technology.

The agreement specifies that 1&1 Versatel will provide its access network (especially fiber-optic cables) and data centers for operating the 1&1 mobile network on a rental basis. The agreement has an initial term until the end of 2050.

