United Internet Reports Good Start Into New Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said the company projects its fiscal 2020 sales and EBITDA roughly on previous year's level.

For the first quarter, EBITDA increased by 0.4% to 300.8 million euros. Adjusted for items, like-for-like EBITDA rose by 4.3%. Consolidated sales grew by 4.1 percent, to 1.33 billion euros.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2020 of United Internet AG will take place on May 20, 2020. The entire annual shareholders' meeting is streamed via the shareholder portal.

