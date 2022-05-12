United Internet Q1 Net Income Declines; Sales Up 3.7%

(RTTNews) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its first quarter operating earnings per share fell by 5.2%, to 0.55 euros from 0.58 euros, prior year. Operating EPS before PPA declined by 4.4% to 0.65 euros from 0.68 euros. Looking forward, the company confirmed its guidance for 2022.

First quarter EBITDA rose by 5.5% to 329.2 million euros. Net income to shareholders declined to 102.14 million euros from 126.95 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share fell by 5.2% to 0.55 euros.

Sales grew by 3.7% in the first quarter of 2022 to 1.44 billion euros. The total number of fee-based customer contracts increased by a further 170,000 to 26.85 million contracts.

The company continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales for the year as a whole to approximately 5.85 billion euros. EBITDA is likely to be on a par with 2021, the company noted.

