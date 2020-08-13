United Internet H1 Sales Up 4.0%

(RTTNews) - United Internet (UDIRF.PK) reported a 4% growth in first-half sales, despite an adverse macroeconomic environment. The company invested heavily in new customer contracts and the expansion of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth.

Consolidated sales grew by 4.0% in the first half of 2020, from EUR 2,556.5 million in the previous year to EUR 2,657.9 million.

Consolidated EBITDA in the first half of 2020 was down 1.5% to EUR 620.5 million from EUR 630 million reported last year.

Earnings per share rose to EUR 1.06 from EUR 0.84 in the prior year period. Adjusted operating EPS improved by 8.9% from EUR 0.90 to EUR 0.98 and operating EPS before PPA amortization by 7.9% from EUR 1.14 to EUR 1.23.

For fiscal 2020, United Internet expects sales growth of about 4% for the full year 2020 compared to prior year's EUR 5,194.1 million. EBITDA is still expected to be on a par with the previous year's EUR 1,265.7 million.

