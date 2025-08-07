United Internet H1 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Confirms 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - United Internet reported that its first half adjusted EBITDA rose by 2.0% to 675.6 million euros. Operating earnings per share decreased to 0.59 euros from 0.61 euros, prior year. Adjusted for the sales contribution of the "Energy" business field, which is to be sold, sales in the first six months of 2025 grew by 4.3% to 3.23 billion euros.

United Internet AG confirmed full-year guidance for 2025. Without consideration of the "Energy" business field, which is to be sold, the company expects an increase in consolidated sales to approximately 6.45 billion euros, and in EBITDA to approximately 1.35 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.