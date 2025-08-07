Markets

United Internet H1 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Confirms 2025 Guidance

August 07, 2025 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Internet reported that its first half adjusted EBITDA rose by 2.0% to 675.6 million euros. Operating earnings per share decreased to 0.59 euros from 0.61 euros, prior year. Adjusted for the sales contribution of the "Energy" business field, which is to be sold, sales in the first six months of 2025 grew by 4.3% to 3.23 billion euros.

United Internet AG confirmed full-year guidance for 2025. Without consideration of the "Energy" business field, which is to be sold, the company expects an increase in consolidated sales to approximately 6.45 billion euros, and in EBITDA to approximately 1.35 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.