United Internet FY21 Earnings Climb, Maintains Dividend; Lifts FY22 Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 earnings per share increased to 2.23 euros from 1.55 euros in the previous year.

Operating earnings per share were 2.10 euros, compared to last year's 1.87 euros, and operating earnings per share before PPA was 2.51 euros, compared to prior year's 2.32 euros.

Operating EBITDA rose 3.4 percent in the fiscal year 2021 to 1.26 billion euros, and operating EBIT grew 5.6 percent to 785.6 million euros.

Consolidated sales grew 5.2 percent to 5.65 billion euros from prior year's 5.37 billion euros.

Further, the Board will propose a dividend of 0.50 euro per share for the fiscal year 2021, same as last year, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 19.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company updated its guidance and now expects an increase in consolidated sales to around 5.85 billion euros, while previous guidance was around 5.80 billion euros.

EBITDA for the year will remain unchanged on a par with 2021 of 1.26 billion euros.

