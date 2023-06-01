United Internet (FWB:UTDI) Price Target Decreased by 7.29% to 26.12

The average one-year price target for United Internet (FWB:UTDI) has been revised to 26.12 / share. This is an decrease of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 28.17 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.33% from the latest reported closing price of 14.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Internet. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTDI is 0.07%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 9,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,424K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTDI by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 669K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTDI by 35.86% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 557K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 523K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTDI by 4.25% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 459K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

