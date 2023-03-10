United Internet appoints Ralf Hartings as CFO

March 10 (Reuters) - United Internet UTDI.DE is appointing Ralf Hartings as its chief financial officer to replace Martin Mildner who decided to leave the company at his own request as of March 31 this year, the German communications firm said on Friday.

Hartings currently serves as a CFO of 1&1 Mail & Media SE, a subsidiary of United Internet, and previously worked for telecommunication companies including Vodafone VOD.L and Verizon Wireles in the United States.

United Internet's CEO Ralph Dommermuth thanked Mildner for successfully handling the IONOS IOSn.DE IPO and said he regrets his decision.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.