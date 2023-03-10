VOD

United Internet appoints Ralf Hartings as CFO

March 10, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - United Internet UTDI.DE is appointing Ralf Hartings as its chief financial officer to replace Martin Mildner who decided to leave the company at his own request as of March 31 this year, the German communications firm said on Friday.

Hartings currently serves as a CFO of 1&1 Mail & Media SE, a subsidiary of United Internet, and previously worked for telecommunication companies including Vodafone VOD.L and Verizon Wireles in the United States.

United Internet's CEO Ralph Dommermuth thanked Mildner for successfully handling the IONOS IOSn.DE IPO and said he regrets his decision.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.