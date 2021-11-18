United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UIHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that UIHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.53, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UIHC was $4.53, representing a -44.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.16 and a 64.13% increase over the 52 week low of $2.76.

UIHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). UIHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports UIHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.48%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

