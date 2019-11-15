Dividends
UIHC

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UIHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that UIHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.98, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UIHC was $12.98, representing a -34.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.71 and a 21.08% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

UIHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). UIHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports UIHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -197.37%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UIHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UIHC


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular