United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UIHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that UIHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.98, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UIHC was $12.98, representing a -34.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.71 and a 21.08% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

UIHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). UIHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports UIHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -197.37%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UIHC Dividend History page.

