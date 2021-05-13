United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UIHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that UIHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.72, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UIHC was $5.72, representing a -40.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.69 and a 31.8% increase over the 52 week low of $4.34.

UIHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UIHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports UIHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 91.35%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

