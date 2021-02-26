United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UIHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that UIHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UIHC was $6.46, representing a -36.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.24 and a 48.85% increase over the 52 week low of $4.34.

UIHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UIHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports UIHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 106.92%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

