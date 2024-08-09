United Homes (UHG) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Gross Margin Down

United Homes Group, Inc. UHG reported earnings per share of 50 cents in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased 88.3% from the year-ago figure of $4.27.

Revenues in Detail

United Homes registered revenues of $109.4 million in the second quarter, down 10.4% year over year.

Home closings during the second quarter of 2024 were 337, down 12.5% compared with 385 in the year-ago period. Net new home orders during the quarter were 323, down 5.3% compared with 341 in the year-ago period.

Average sale price (ASP) of 299 production-built homes (which excludes 38 general contractor, custom, and build-to-rent homes) that closed during the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $341,000 compared with $313,000 in the year-ago period for 376 production-built homes (which excludes nine general contractor and custom homes), representing an 8.9% increase. The increase was primarily driven by changes in product mix resulting from acquisitions.

Active community count as of Jun 30, 2024, was 59, while there were 9,300 lots owned or controlled by the company or affiliates as of Jun 30, 2024.

United Homes Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Homes Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Homes Group, Inc. Quote

United Homes Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, United Homes’ gross profit declined 18.1% to $19.6 million. The gross margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) to 17.9%. Gross profit percentage decreased by a larger margin due to the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments from acquisitions, severance costs from a June 2024 workforce reduction and abandoned project costs. However, this was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense in the cost of sales.

Adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 20.9% compared with 21.4% in the year-ago period. UHG's adjusted gross profit percentage decreased primarily due to the company continuing to offer attractive sales incentives to homebuyers.

Operating Expenses Analysis

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 20.1% to $19.6 million.

In the second quarter of 2024, SG&A as a percentage of revenues was 17.9%, while adjusted SG&A was 14.7% of revenues.

Profitability

The operating loss totaled $0.04 million in the second quarter of 2024 against the operating profit of $7.6 million year over year.

In the second quarter, United Homes’ net income was $28.6 million, down 88.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA during the reported quarter was $7.7 million, down 41.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity & Debt Management

United Homes exited second-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million compared with $28.7 million at the first-quarter end.

Our Take

United Homes exited the second quarter of 2024 with dismal top-line and bottom-line results. The decline in home closings and net new home orders during the quarter was also discouraging. The gross margin contraction during the reported quarter did not bode well.

On a positive note, an uptick in ASP of production-built homes during the reported quarter was impressive.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.