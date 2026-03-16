United Homes Stock Declines Post Q4 Earnings, Revenue and Orders Fall

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. UHG have lost 0.9% since the company reported results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 2.1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, however, the stock has significantly underperformed the broader market, plunging 46.3% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.9% decrease.

United Homes’ Earnings Snapshot

United Homes reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues, net of sales discounts, of $123.4 million, down 8.5% from $134.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline reflected softer housing activity, with home closings falling 9.4% year over year to 375 from 414. Net new orders also declined 13.7% to 303 from 351 in the comparable period.

Despite the revenue decline, profitability improved modestly as UHG reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Average sale price of production-built homes rose 1.5% to $329,000 from $324,000 in the prior-year quarter.

UHG’s Other Key Operating Metrics

Gross margin in the fourth quarter improved to 17.5%, up 130 basis points from 16.2% a year earlier, reflecting savings in direct construction costs. However, the improvement was partially offset by higher relative land costs and increased discounting used to support sales. Adjusted gross margin rose to 19.1% from 18.1% in the comparable period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses represented 16.2% of revenue in the quarter, including $1.3 million of stock-based compensation and $2.5 million in transaction-related expenses. Excluding these items, adjusted SG&A accounted for 13.2% of revenue. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA improved 11.7% to $8.6 million from $7.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Homes Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Homes Group, Inc. Quote

United Homes’ Operational Trends and Demand Indicators

For the full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, United Homes reported revenues of $406.7 million, down 12.3% from $463.7 million in 2024. Home closings declined 16.7% to 1,192 from 1,431, while net new orders decreased 12.3% to 1,227 from 1,399. Gross margin for the year improved slightly to 17.6% from 17.2%, supported by lower direct construction costs and reduced interest expense as a percentage of revenue, though increased discounting weighed on profitability.

UHG ended the year with a lot pipeline of approximately 7,200 lots owned or controlled, supporting its land-light operating strategy. Liquidity totaled $80.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, consisting of $24.4 million in cash and $56.4 million in unused committed capacity under its credit facility.

Factors Influencing UHG’s Performance

United Homes attributed the year-over-year improvement in gross margin primarily to savings in direct construction costs. However, the company noted that higher land costs and increased use of pricing discounts partially offset these gains during the quarter. UHG also recorded non-cash items affecting reported earnings, including a $22.1 million gain from changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities, partly offset by a $20.4 million deferred tax expense related to a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

These accounting adjustments had a meaningful impact on reported net income, highlighting the role of non-operational items in quarterly profitability.

United Homes’ Other Developments

During the quarter, United Homes announced a major strategic transaction. On Feb. 22, 2026, the company entered into an agreement to merge with Stanley Martin Homes, LLC through a subsidiary transaction. Under the terms of the deal, each outstanding share of United Homes’ Class A and Class B common stock will be converted into the right to receive $1.18 in cash per share. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

If completed, the merger would result in United Homes becoming a privately held company, with its shares and warrants delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market.

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United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

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