United Homes Group Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $66.6 million, or $1.38 per share, which included change in fair value of derivative liabilities of $69.1 million. This is compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $116.8 million, compared to $115.1 million, a year ago. Home closings were 387 compared to 389, previous year. Net new home orders during the fourth quarter were 294 compared to 271.

