News & Insights

Markets
UHG

United Homes Group Posts Loss In Q4

March 14, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $66.6 million, or $1.38 per share, which included change in fair value of derivative liabilities of $69.1 million. This is compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $116.8 million, compared to $115.1 million, a year ago. Home closings were 387 compared to 389, previous year. Net new home orders during the fourth quarter were 294 compared to 271.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.