News & Insights

Markets
UHG

United Homes CEO Michael Nieri To Transition To Executive Chairman, Names Pirrello Interim CEO

September 25, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) announced that Michael Nieri will be stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer and will take on the role of Executive Chairman, starting October 1, 2024.

In his place, Jamie Pirrello will serve as the interim chief executive officer while the board searches for a permanent replacement. Pirrello is currently a director on the company's board and has been a consultant.

He previously held the position of Managing Partner at Berkeley-Columbia Consulting Group, a firm specializing in the homebuilding sector, and before that, he was the Regional President for Century Communities, Inc., where he was responsible for the Southeast, Texas, and Florida regions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.