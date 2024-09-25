United Homes CEO Michael Nieri To Transition To Executive Chairman, Names Pirrello Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) announced that Michael Nieri will be stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer and will take on the role of Executive Chairman, starting October 1, 2024.

In his place, Jamie Pirrello will serve as the interim chief executive officer while the board searches for a permanent replacement. Pirrello is currently a director on the company's board and has been a consultant.

He previously held the position of Managing Partner at Berkeley-Columbia Consulting Group, a firm specializing in the homebuilding sector, and before that, he was the Regional President for Century Communities, Inc., where he was responsible for the Southeast, Texas, and Florida regions.

