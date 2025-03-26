United-Guardian Stock Dips 9.6% Despite Robust 2024 Sales & Earnings

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. UG have slipped 9.6% since reporting results for 2024. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.9% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 11% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.5% decline.

Revenue & Earnings Growth From Prior Year

United-Guardian reported a 12% year-over-year increase in net sales for 2024, rising from $10.89 million in 2023 to $12.18 million. Net income rose 26% to $3.25 million, or $0.71 per share, from $2.58 million, or $0.56 per share, in the previous year.

Income from operations increased 27% year over year to $3.65 million, whereas income before income taxes rose 26% to $4.11 million. The company also reported a 30% increase in investment income, improving its bottom line.

Segment Performance & Business Drivers

Sales of cosmetic ingredients, one of the company's primary product categories, increased 32% year over year in 2024. This surge was attributed to a rise in purchase orders from United-Guardian’s largest distributor, who cited improved demand in China. Management noted that market share gains at key accounts in the region supported this growth. Medical lubricant sales also climbed 16%, driven by increased demand from a major contract manufacturer in China.

By contrast, pharmaceutical sales fell 5% year over year due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, United-Guardian’s leading pharmaceutical product. The issue emerged at the end of 2023 and persisted into the first quarter of 2024. Though the company resumed normal supply levels later in the year, the earlier disruption curtailed full-year sales. Management expressed optimism that Renacidin sales could rebound in 2025.

Management Commentary

UG’s president, Donna Vigilante, highlighted the strength of the cosmetics and medical lubricant segments as key contributors to the company’s revenue and profit growth in 2024. Vigilante emphasized that the strong performance in China underscored the company’s ability to regain and expand its market position abroad.

While the supply issue with Renacidin was acknowledged as a drag on pharmaceutical sales, the company's leadership appears confident that this was a temporary setback. Management indicated positive expectations for a return to historical sales levels for Renacidin in the current year.

Financial Position & Key Metrics

United-Guardian ended the year with a healthy balance sheet. Total assets rose to $13.80 million from $12.92 million at the end of 2023. Current assets moved up to $12.67 million from $12.25 million. Total liabilities were $1.91 million, up from $1.53 million, while stockholders’ equity increased to $11.88 million from $11.39 million, reflecting retained earnings from the profitable year.

Operating expenses rose 13% year over year to $2.36 million, while research and development spending was $456,779, down less than 2% from the prior year. The gross profit margin expanded modestly as revenue growth outpaced the 4% increase in cost of sales.

Earnings per share growth of 27% matched the increase in net income, as the weighted average share count remained unchanged at 4.59 million shares.

Factors Influencing Financial Results

United-Guardian’s improved financial performance in 2024 was driven by increased sales volumes in higher-margin product categories and controlled operating expenses. The cosmetic ingredient and medical lubricant segments, which carry favorable gross margins, were significant contributors to profitability.

Investment income lifted net income, reflecting a more favorable interest rate environment and improved performance of marketable securities. Although research and development spending was stable at approximately $457,000, it underscores a continued focus on product innovation without pressuring overall margins.

The decline in pharmaceutical sales, though modest, highlights the company’s exposure to supply-chain volatility. The disruption of Renacidin — a legacy product — negatively impacted the first-quarter performance and served as a drag on the full-year results for that segment.

However, management's commentary suggests that these issues are now behind the company, positioning it for a more balanced performance across its product lines in the year ahead.

Other Developments

UG maintained its operational focus on organic growth across its core business lines — cosmetic ingredients, medical lubricants and pharmaceuticals. No changes were reported in the company’s strategic direction or corporate structure during the period.

Overall, United-Guardian delivered improved financial results in 2024, supported by strong international demand for cosmetics and medical products. However, investor sentiment appeared muted following the report, as supply-related headwinds in the pharmaceutical segment and lack of forward guidance may have contributed to the stock’s recent underperformance.

