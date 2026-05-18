United-Guardian Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Renacidin Demand

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. UG have gained 2.3% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.8% return. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 7.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 5% rise, reflecting stronger investor sentiment following the company’s quarterly update.

United-Guardian reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $2.87 million, up 15.8% from $2.48 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income climbed 46% year over year to $818,902 from $560,895, while earnings per share increased to 18 cents from 12 cents. Income from operations rose 5.2% to $642,449 despite higher operating costs. Total other income surged to $390,689 from $97,037 a year earlier, aided by settlement income tied to production disruptions involving a contract manufacturer.

United-Guardian, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United-Guardian, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United-Guardian, Inc. Quote

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Sales Drive Growth

The company attributed the quarter’s stronger performance primarily to higher sales in its pharmaceutical and cosmetic ingredients businesses. Pharmaceutical sales increased 24% year over year, driven largely by stronger demand for Renacidin, United-Guardian’s key pharmaceutical product. Management said efforts to increase market penetration and expand outreach for Renacidin contributed to the improvement.

Cosmetic ingredient sales rose 21% from the prior-year period. The increase was mainly due to larger purchases from Ashland Specialty Ingredients (“ASI”), the company’s largest distributor of cosmetic ingredients. ASI purchases jumped 45% year over year after inventory reductions in 2025 had weighed on ordering activity.

Domestic sales rose to $2.37 million from $1.76 million in the prior-year quarter, while export sales declined to about $499,000 from $725,000. As a result, domestic business represented about 83% of the total sales compared with roughly 71% a year earlier.

Management also noted that the company continued expanding beyond its “natural” product portfolio during the quarter, with increased marketing efforts focused on pharmaceutical products and cosmetic preservatives.

Expenses & Profitability

Cost of sales increased 28.9% year over year to $1.45 million, outpacing revenue growth due to a shift in product mix. Operating expenses rose 5.4% to $666,963, reflecting higher insurance and payroll-related costs. Research and development expenses were relatively stable at $115,021 compared with $114,394 in the prior-year quarter.

Despite higher costs, profitability improved meaningfully because of stronger sales and additional income items. Gross profit increased to $1.42 million from $1.36 million in the year-earlier quarter.

A major contributor to earnings growth was $303,133 in settlement income recognized during the quarter. The payment was related to an unexpected shutdown at the facility of the company’s contract manufacturer for Renacidin in late 2023, which had previously resulted in lost sales.

Investment income declined to $69,814 from $84,687 because of lower average balances in U.S. Treasury holdings during the quarter. Net gains on marketable securities increased modestly to $17,742 from $12,350.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

United-Guardian ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $756,000, down from $1.25 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The decline primarily reflected increased purchases of marketable securities.

Marketable securities rose sharply to $7.4 million from $5.3 million at the end of 2025. The company continued to maintain a debt-free balance sheet and reported working capital of $9.35 million as of March 31, 2026.

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $840,576 in the quarter compared with $722,968 in the prior-year period, supported by higher earnings.

Management Commentary & Outlook

President Donna Vigilante said the company was encouraged by the first-quarter improvement in both sales and earnings. She highlighted the recovery in purchasing activity from ASI and stronger Renacidin demand as important contributors to the quarter’s performance.

Management also expressed optimism about continued growth in 2026. The company cited resumed regular purchasing patterns from ASI, new distribution agreements and ongoing efforts to expand Renacidin outreach and market penetration as positive factors for future sales trends.

While the company did not issue formal quantitative guidance, management’s commentary suggested expectations for continued revenue improvement during the remainder of the year.

Other Developments

During the quarter, United-Guardian continued initiatives aimed at broadening its product portfolio and strengthening distribution relationships. The company also maintained its quarterly dividend program. In January 2026, the board declared a cash dividend of 35 cents per share, which was paid out in February.

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