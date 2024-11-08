United-Guardian Posts Rising Q3 Earnings

United-guardian ( (UG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United-guardian presented to its investors.

United-Guardian, Inc., a company based in Hauppauge, NY, is a manufacturer specializing in cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness products. The company has recently reported increased earnings for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024. Net sales rose from $8,278,141 in 2023 to $9,705,262 in 2024 for the nine-month period, while net income increased from $1,843,931 to $2,747,151. The third quarter saw a small rise in sales from $3,057,518 in 2023 to $3,060,113 in 2024, with net income climbing from $626,756 to $865,484.

The company attributes the increase in sales and earnings primarily to the strong performance of its cosmetic ingredients, which saw an 8% rise in the third quarter and a significant 68% increase in the first nine months of 2024. This growth was driven largely by sales to its main cosmetic distributor. In contrast, sales of medical lubricants showed a minor decrease of 2% in the third quarter but rose by 4% over the nine months. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical sales faced challenges due to a supply disruption affecting Renacidin, leading to a decline of 6% in the third quarter and 11% over the nine-month period.

Despite the setbacks in pharmaceutical sales, United-Guardian remains optimistic about future growth as it anticipates recovering from the supply chain disruptions. The company’s management is confident that sales will continue to improve, bolstered by the recovery of its pharmaceutical segment and ongoing demand for its cosmetic products. Looking ahead, United-Guardian aims to capitalize on its robust product portfolio and strengthen its market position in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors.

