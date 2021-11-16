United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on United-Guardian is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$4.8m ÷ (US$12m - US$1.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, United-Guardian has an ROCE of 44%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Personal Products industry average of 20%.

NasdaqGM:UG Return on Capital Employed November 16th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for United-Guardian's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating United-Guardian's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

United-Guardian has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 117% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.4 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 23% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that United-Guardian has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing United-Guardian that you might find interesting.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.