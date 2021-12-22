United-Guardian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study United-Guardian's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United-Guardian is:

36% = US$4.2m ÷ US$12m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of United-Guardian's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that United-Guardian has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 25% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 5.7% net income growth seen by United-Guardian over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that United-Guardian's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGM:UG Past Earnings Growth December 22nd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is UG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether UG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is United-Guardian Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

United-Guardian's high three-year median payout ratio of 107% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. Although, the high payout ratio is certainly something we would keep an eye on if the company is not able to keep up its growth, or if business deteriorates. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for United-Guardian by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, United-Guardian is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that United-Guardian certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as a result of its impressive ROE. Yet, the business is retaining hardly any of its profits. This might have negative implications on the company's future growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of United-Guardian's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

