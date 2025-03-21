United-Guardian, Inc. Reports Increased Net Sales and Income for FY 2024

United-Guardian reported a 12% increase in net sales and a 26% rise in net income for FY 2024.
United-Guardian, Inc. announced its financial results for FY 2024, highlighting a 12% increase in net sales from $10.9 million in 2023 to $12.2 million in 2024, alongside a rise in net income from $2.6 million to $3.3 million. President Donna Vigilante attributed the sales growth to a 32% increase in cosmetics ingredients and a 16% increase in medical lubricants, driven by heightened demand in China, particularly from a major distributor. However, pharmaceutical sales declined by 5% due to supply disruptions affecting their main product, Renacidin, which they expect to recover in 2025. Overall, the company reported positive financial trends despite challenges in the pharmaceutical sector.
Potential Positives
- Net sales increased by 12%, rising from $10,885,154 in FY 2023 to $12,181,971 in FY 2024.
- Net income for FY 2024 was $3,250,875, or $0.71 per share, compared to $2,581,370, or $0.56 per share, in FY 2023.
- Sales of cosmetics ingredients and medical lubricants increased significantly by 32% and 16%, respectively, indicating strong demand and growth in these segments.
- The President of United-Guardian expressed optimism about regaining sales levels for their pharmaceutical product Renacidin following supply chain disruptions, showcasing a proactive approach to addressing challenges.
Potential Negatives
- Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% in 2024 due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, which is a main product, indicating potential operational risks.
- The reliance on a single distributor for increased sales in cosmetics raises concerns about vulnerability if that relationship changes or if demand fluctuates.
- The company's forward-looking statements suggest uncertainty regarding future performance, particularly with the hope that sales of Renacidin will return to previous levels, highlighting potential instability in revenue streams.
FAQ
What were United-Guardian's net sales for FY 2024?
United-Guardian's net sales for FY 2024 were $12,181,971, a 12% increase from FY 2023.
How much did United-Guardian's net income increase in FY 2024?
Net income for FY 2024 increased to $3,250,875, up from $2,581,370 in FY 2023.
What factors contributed to the increase in cosmetic ingredient sales?
The increase was primarily due to greater demand in China and increased purchase orders from the largest distributor.
Why did pharmaceutical sales decline in 2024?
Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% due to a supply disruption of their main product, Renacidin.
What is United-Guardian, Inc. known for manufacturing?
United-Guardian is known for manufacturing cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.
$UG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $UG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 20,070 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,869
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 13,966 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,514
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 11,373 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,725
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 11,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,903
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 10,972 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,892
- NORTHSTAR GROUP, INC. removed 10,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,240
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,466 shares (+69.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,054
Full Release
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net sales and net income for FY 2024 increased compared to FY 2023. Net sales for the year increased by 12% from $10,885,154 in 2023 to $12,181,971 in 2024, generating net income of $3,250,875 ($0.71 per share) in 2024 compared to $2,581,370 ($0.56 per share) in 2023.
Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that net sales and net income increased from 2023 to 2024. Sales of cosmetics ingredients and medical lubricants increased by 32% and 16%, respectively. The increase in cosmetic ingredient sales was primarily due to increased purchase orders from our largest distributor. Based on feedback from our distributor, the increase was due to greater demand for our products in China as a result of regaining market share at certain key accounts. The increase in medical lubricants was driven by greater demand from one of our large contract manufacturer customers in China. Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% in 2024, due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, our main pharmaceutical product, that we experienced at the end of 2023 and carried into the first quarter of 2024. This disruption impacted our sales of Renacidin for 2024. Sales began increasing once supply levels resumed, and we are hopeful that sales of Renacidin will return to their previous levels in 2025.”
United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.
NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Years ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net sales
$
12,181,971
$
10,885,154
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
5,721,584
5,479,566
Operating expenses
2,356,819
2,078,564
Research and development
456,779
463,992
Total costs and expenses
8,535,182
8,022,122
Income from operations
3,646,789
2,863,032
Other income:
Investment income
434,679
306,651
Net gain on marketable securities
26,989
81,095
Total other income
461,668
387,746
Income before provision for income taxes
4,108,457
3,250,778
Provision for income taxes
857,582
669,408
Net income
$
3,250,875
$
2,581,370
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.71
$
0.56
Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)
4,594,319
4,594,319
BALANCE SHEET DATA
(condensed)
December 31,
2024
2023
Current assets:
$
12,665,551
$
12,252,713
Deferred income taxes, net
175,397
50,930
Property, plant, and equipment, net
956,387
619,195
Total assets
13,797,335
12,922,838
Current liabilities:
1,914,469
1,534,256
Total liabilities
1,914,469
1,534,256
Stockholders’ equity
11,882,866
11,388,582
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,797,335
$
12,922,838
