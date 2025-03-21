United-Guardian, Inc. Reports Increased Net Sales and Income for FY 2024

United-Guardian reported a 12% increase in net sales and a 26% rise in net income for FY 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

United-Guardian, Inc. announced its financial results for FY 2024, highlighting a 12% increase in net sales from $10.9 million in 2023 to $12.2 million in 2024, alongside a rise in net income from $2.6 million to $3.3 million. President Donna Vigilante attributed the sales growth to a 32% increase in cosmetics ingredients and a 16% increase in medical lubricants, driven by heightened demand in China, particularly from a major distributor. However, pharmaceutical sales declined by 5% due to supply disruptions affecting their main product, Renacidin, which they expect to recover in 2025. Overall, the company reported positive financial trends despite challenges in the pharmaceutical sector.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 12%, rising from $10,885,154 in FY 2023 to $12,181,971 in FY 2024.

Net income for FY 2024 was $3,250,875, or $0.71 per share, compared to $2,581,370, or $0.56 per share, in FY 2023.

Sales of cosmetics ingredients and medical lubricants increased significantly by 32% and 16%, respectively, indicating strong demand and growth in these segments.

The President of United-Guardian expressed optimism about regaining sales levels for their pharmaceutical product Renacidin following supply chain disruptions, showcasing a proactive approach to addressing challenges.

Potential Negatives

Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% in 2024 due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, which is a main product, indicating potential operational risks.

The reliance on a single distributor for increased sales in cosmetics raises concerns about vulnerability if that relationship changes or if demand fluctuates.

The company's forward-looking statements suggest uncertainty regarding future performance, particularly with the hope that sales of Renacidin will return to previous levels, highlighting potential instability in revenue streams.

FAQ

What were United-Guardian's net sales for FY 2024?

United-Guardian's net sales for FY 2024 were $12,181,971, a 12% increase from FY 2023.

How much did United-Guardian's net income increase in FY 2024?

Net income for FY 2024 increased to $3,250,875, up from $2,581,370 in FY 2023.

What factors contributed to the increase in cosmetic ingredient sales?

The increase was primarily due to greater demand in China and increased purchase orders from the largest distributor.

Why did pharmaceutical sales decline in 2024?

Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% due to a supply disruption of their main product, Renacidin.

What is United-Guardian, Inc. known for manufacturing?

United-Guardian is known for manufacturing cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $UG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net sales and net income for FY 2024 increased compared to FY 2023. Net sales for the year increased by 12% from $10,885,154 in 2023 to $12,181,971 in 2024, generating net income of $3,250,875 ($0.71 per share) in 2024 compared to $2,581,370 ($0.56 per share) in 2023.





Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that net sales and net income increased from 2023 to 2024. Sales of cosmetics ingredients and medical lubricants increased by 32% and 16%, respectively. The increase in cosmetic ingredient sales was primarily due to increased purchase orders from our largest distributor. Based on feedback from our distributor, the increase was due to greater demand for our products in China as a result of regaining market share at certain key accounts. The increase in medical lubricants was driven by greater demand from one of our large contract manufacturer customers in China. Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% in 2024, due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, our main pharmaceutical product, that we experienced at the end of 2023 and carried into the first quarter of 2024. This disruption impacted our sales of Renacidin for 2024. Sales began increasing once supply levels resumed, and we are hopeful that sales of Renacidin will return to their previous levels in 2025.”





United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

















Contact:





Donna Vigilante













(631) 273-0900















dvigilante@u-g.com















NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



















FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED













DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023













STATEMENTS OF INCOME



























Years ended December 31,





















2024













2023





















































Net sales











$









12,181,971

















$









10,885,154























































Costs and expenses:









































Cost of sales













5,721,584

















5,479,566













Operating expenses













2,356,819

















2,078,564













Research and development













456,779

















463,992















Total costs and expenses





















8,535,182

























8,022,122

















Income from operations





















3,646,789

























2,863,032















Other income:









































Investment income













434,679

















306,651













Net gain on marketable securities













26,989

















81,095















Total other income





















461,668

























387,746

























































Income before provision for income taxes





















4,108,457

























3,250,778























































Provision for income taxes













857,582

















669,408















Net income













$









3,250,875

















$









2,581,370























































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)









$





0.71













$





0.56





















































Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)













4,594,319

















4,594,319































































BALANCE SHEET DATA







(condensed)

























December 31,

















2024

















2023













Current assets:





$





12,665,551













$





12,252,713













Deferred income taxes, net









175,397

















50,930













Property, plant, and equipment, net









956,387

















619,195













Total assets









13,797,335

















12,922,838

















































Current liabilities:









1,914,469

















1,534,256













Total liabilities









1,914,469

















1,534,256

















































Stockholders’ equity









11,882,866

























11,388,582



















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$







13,797,335















$







12,922,838













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.