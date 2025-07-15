United-Guardian, Inc. Declares $0.25 Cash Dividend for 30th Consecutive Year

United-Guardian declared a $0.25 cash dividend, marking 30 consecutive years of dividends, while pursuing growth initiatives.

United-Guardian, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, to be distributed on August 1, 2025, for stockholders of record as of July 25, marking the company's 30th consecutive year of dividend payments. President Donna Vigilante expressed satisfaction with the Board of Directors' decision, highlighting that part of the company's earnings will be retained to support new growth initiatives planned for the latter half of 2025, including strategies to expand the market for personal care products and a significant project aimed at boosting sales of Renacidin® Irrigation Solution. The Board believes that these investments will generate increased revenues and enable stronger future dividends.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today that the company's Board of Directors, at its meeting on July 11, 2025, declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, to be paid on August 1, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2025. This will be the 30



th



consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.





Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “I am pleased to report that the company’s Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of $0.25 per share to our stockholders. As part of the Board’s decision-making process it took into account the need for capital to fund some exciting new growth initiatives that we will be implementing during the second half of 2025. These include new strategies to grow the market for our personal care products, as well as a major new project that has the potential to significantly grow the sales of Renacidin



®



Irrigation Solution, our most important pharmaceutical product. The Board believes that retaining a portion of our earnings to implement these new growth initiatives will generate greater revenues and provide stronger dividends for our stockholders in the future.”





United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, medical lubricants, sexual wellness ingredients and pharmaceuticals.









Contact:









Donna Vigilante

















(631) 273-0900



























NOTE:





