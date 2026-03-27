United-Guardian Inc Announces Retreat In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - United-Guardian Inc (UG) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.11 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $3.25 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.4% to $10.55 million from $12.18 million last year.

United-Guardian Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.11 Mln. vs. $3.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $10.55 Mln vs. $12.18 Mln last year.

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