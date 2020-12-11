US Markets

United Group in talks to acquire Bulgaria's leading broadcaster NOVA

Tsvetelia Tsolova Reuters
Balkan telecoms and media company United Group, majority-owned by BC Partners ,said on Friday it was in talks with Advance Media Group to acquire Bulgaria's largest multi-platform media company Nova Broadcasting Group.

"A potential deal is dependent on the successful completion of negotiations between the parties, as well as on the conclusion of a binding sales and purchase agreement between them," United Group said in a statement.

United Group, which acquired Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom earlier this year, said a potential sale would also depend on regulatory approvals in Bulgaria and abroad.

