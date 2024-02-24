United Fire Group (UFCS) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for United Fire Group (NasdaqGS:UFCS) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.08% from the latest reported closing price of 24.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 17,630K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,433K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,289K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 16.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 616K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 487K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 75.47% over the last quarter.

United Fire Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

