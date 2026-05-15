United Fire Group (UFCS) Price Target Increased by 12.61% to 46.52

The average one-year price target for United Fire Group (NasdaqGS:UFCS) has been revised to $46.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.61% from the prior estimate of $41.31 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.17 to a high of $59.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.20% from the latest reported closing price of $49.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 41.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.01%, an increase of 71.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.48% to 18,754K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 966K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 615K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 612K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 533K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 502K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 15.33% over the last quarter.

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