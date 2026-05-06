United Fire Group Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 6, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.ufginsurance.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-492-3723 (US) or 1-412-542-4184(International),

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 (US) or 1-412-317-0088(International), Conference ID 2049170.

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