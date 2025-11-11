United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been United Fire Group (UFCS). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 19.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.7 in the previous session. United Fire has gained 27.5% since the start of the year compared to the 14.1% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 8.3% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2025, United Fire reported EPS of $1.5 versus consensus estimate of $0.69.

For the current fiscal year, United Fire is expected to post earnings of $3.93 per share on $1.38 in revenues. This represents a 53.52% change in EPS on a 10.04% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.55 per share on $1.52 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -9.67% and 10.17%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While United Fire has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

United Fire has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.9X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making United Fire an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, United Fire currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if United Fire meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though United Fire shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does UFCS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UFCS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE). UVE has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC beat our consensus estimate by 23.64%, and for the current fiscal year, UVE is expected to post earnings of $3.34 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

Shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC have gained 18.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.47X and a P/CF of 15.52X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UFCS and UVE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

