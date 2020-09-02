United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UFCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UFCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.71, the dividend yield is 5.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFCS was $24.71, representing a -48.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $48 and a 11.91% increase over the 52 week low of $22.08.

UFCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UFCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports UFCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50.93%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

