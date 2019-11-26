United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UFCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UFCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.99, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFCS was $43.99, representing a -21.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.21 and a 7.66% increase over the 52 week low of $40.86.

UFCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). UFCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UFCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.