United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UFCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UFCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.62, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFCS was $30.62, representing a -15.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.40 and a 62.61% increase over the 52 week low of $18.83.

UFCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UFCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.87. Zacks Investment Research reports UFCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 110.42%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

