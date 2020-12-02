United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UFCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.55% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.84, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFCS was $22.84, representing a -51.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.52 and a 21.3% increase over the 52 week low of $18.83.

UFCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UFCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.08. Zacks Investment Research reports UFCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.81%, compared to an industry average of -9.8%.

