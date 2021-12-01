United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UFCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UFCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.92, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFCS was $20.92, representing a -42.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.40 and a 5.39% increase over the 52 week low of $19.85.

UFCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). UFCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports UFCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 112.15%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ufcs Dividend History page.

