United Fire Group Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.70 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $13.50 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Fire Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.30 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $331.12 million from $296.00 million last year.

United Fire Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.70 Mln. vs. $13.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $331.12 Mln vs. $296.00 Mln last year.

