United Fire Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $39.19 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $19.74 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $354.01 million from $322.96 million last year.

United Fire Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.19 Mln. vs. $19.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $354.01 Mln vs. $322.96 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.