UNITED FIRE GROUP Earnings Results: $UFCS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED FIRE GROUP ($UFCS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.77 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $333,180,000, missing estimates of $334,254,000 by $-1,074,000.
UNITED FIRE GROUP Insider Trading Activity
UNITED FIRE GROUP insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985
- COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856
- MICAH G WOOLSTENHULME (SVP & Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $48,002
- GEORGE D MILLIGAN purchased 222 shares for an estimated $4,519
UNITED FIRE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of UNITED FIRE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 186,749 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,313,009
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 130,920 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,740,155
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 87,877 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,839,265
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 79,474 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,663,390
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 74,540 shares (+71.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,560,122
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 66,756 shares (+87.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,899,208
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 52,234 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,486,057
