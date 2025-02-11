News & Insights

UNITED FIRE GROUP Earnings Results: $UFCS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED FIRE GROUP ($UFCS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.77 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $333,180,000, missing estimates of $334,254,000 by $-1,074,000.

UNITED FIRE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

UNITED FIRE GROUP insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985
  • COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856
  • MICAH G WOOLSTENHULME (SVP & Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $48,002
  • GEORGE D MILLIGAN purchased 222 shares for an estimated $4,519

UNITED FIRE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of UNITED FIRE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

