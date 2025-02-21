United Fire Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share

United Fire Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, continuing its longstanding dividend track record.

On February 21, 2025, United Fire Group, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 7, 2025. This marks the 228th consecutive quarterly dividend for the company, continuing a tradition that began in March 1968. Founded in 1946, UFG offers property and casualty insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is highly rated by A.M. Best Company. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s operations and performance, highlighting the risks and uncertainties involved. UFG is committed to updating stakeholders on any significant changes, as required by federal securities laws.

Potential Positives

UFG declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to return value to shareholders.

The declared dividend marks the 228th consecutive quarterly dividend, underscoring the company's strong financial stability and reliability in rewarding investors over decades.

UFG's sustained dividend payments since 1968 highlight its long-term profitability and consistent operational performance.

The company maintains an "A-" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best, indicating strong financial health and a positive outlook in the insurance industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend may indicate a lack of significant investment opportunities for growth, which could suggest the company is not effectively utilizing its capital.

The continual reliance on routine dividend payments might suggest the company is prioritizing immediate shareholder returns over long-term strategic initiatives, which could raise concerns among investors about future growth potential.

The forward-looking statements include a broad disclaimer regarding risks and uncertainties, which may raise caution among investors regarding the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by United Fire Group?

United Fire Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

How many consecutive quarterly dividends has UFG paid?

UFG has paid 228 consecutive quarterly dividends, dating back to March 1968.

What type of insurance does United Fire Group provide?

United Fire Group is engaged in writing property and casualty insurance.

Where can I find more information about UFG?

More information about UFG can be found on their website at www.ufginsurance.com.

$UFCS Insider Trading Activity

$UFCS insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985

GEORGE D MILLIGAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,722 shares for an estimated $98,914 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856

JAMES NOYCE purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,940

$UFCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $UFCS stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. ("UFG") (Nasdaq: UFCS) declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. This dividend will be payable March 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.





UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 228th consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to March 1968.







About UFG







Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.





The company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A-" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG, visit



www.ufginsurance.com



.







Disclosure of Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain forward-looking statements about our operations, anticipated performance and other similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected and/or projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company, the industry in which we operate, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expect(s)," "anticipate(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "continue(s)," "seek(s)," "estimate(s)," "goal(s)," "remain(s) optimistic," "target(s)," "forecast(s)," "project(s)," "predict(s)," "should," "could," "may," "will," "might," "hope," "can" and other words and terms of similar meaning or expression in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance or financial condition, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements is contained in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 29, 2024. The risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings are representative of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



