United Fire Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UFCS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.16, changing hands as high as $27.81 per share. United Fire Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFCS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.85 per share, with $36.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.95.

