Markets
UFCS

United Fire Chairman Jack Evans To Retire

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) said that its Chairman Jack Evans will retire from the Board effective immediately following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021.

Evans' resignation is in compliance with UFG's bylaws, which state that "every director shall submit his or her resignation not later than the first day of February after the director attains age 72."

"It has been a privilege to have Jack serve on our board of directors for the past 26 years, including 12 years as our chairman and 12 years as our vice chairman," said UFG President and CEO Randy Ramlo. Jack dutifully took over as chairman after the unexpected passing of Scotty McIntyre Jr. in 2009.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UFCS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular