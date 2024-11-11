United Energy Group Relocates Hong Kong Office

United Energy Group (HK:0467) has released an update.
United Energy Group Limited has announced the relocation of its principal place of business in Hong Kong to the West Tower of the Cheung Kong Center II in Central. This strategic move may reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and market positioning. Investors may watch for potential impacts on the company’s activities and performance.
