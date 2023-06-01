United Energy Group (HKG:467) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 1.50

The average one-year price target for United Energy Group (HKG:467) has been revised to 1.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Energy Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 467 is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 469,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,618K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 467 by 13.81% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72,027K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 57,313K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,947K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 467 by 13.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 41,316K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,810K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 467 by 14.84% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 35,298K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,212K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 467 by 13.49% over the last quarter.

