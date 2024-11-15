News & Insights

Stocks

United Energy Group Completes Green Profit Acquisition

November 15, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United Energy Group (HK:0467) has released an update.

United Energy Group has successfully completed the acquisition of all shares in Green Profit EOOD, marking a significant expansion for the company. This acquisition, finalized on November 15, 2024, follows the fulfillment of all stipulated conditions. Investors will be keen to see how this move impacts United Energy Group’s market position.

For further insights into HK:0467 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.