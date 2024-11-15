United Energy Group Completes Green Profit Acquisition

United Energy Group (HK:0467) has released an update.

United Energy Group has successfully completed the acquisition of all shares in Green Profit EOOD, marking a significant expansion for the company. This acquisition, finalized on November 15, 2024, follows the fulfillment of all stipulated conditions. Investors will be keen to see how this move impacts United Energy Group’s market position.

