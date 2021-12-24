Markets
United, Delta, Alaska Airlines Cancel Flights Due To Omicron's Spread

(RTTNews) - United Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas Eve, due to the sudden rise in Omicron cases nationwide, according to several media reports.

United canceled more than 150 flights. The Airline reportedly said it is working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Delta Air Lines canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, due to multiple issues including the Omicron variant.

Alaska Airlines canceled about 17 flights due to the Omicron variant issue.

