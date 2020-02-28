Commodities

United cuts more flights to Asia, extends China cancellations

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

United Airlines said Friday it was cutting flights to Japan, South Korea and Singapore and extending flight cancellations to China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said Friday it was cutting flights to Japan, South Korea and Singapore and extending flight cancellations to China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S airline said it will reduce flights to Tokyo-Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul and extend flight cancellations to Hong Kong and mainland China through April 30.

It is also flying smaller planes on some Asian routes that it will continue to fly. Near-term demand to China has almost disappeared and demand to the rest of its trans-Pacific routes has dropped by 75%, United said on Monday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular