United Corporations Limited Declares New Dividends

United Corporations (TSE:UNC) has released an update.

United Corporations Limited has announced cash dividends for its various share classes, including First Preferred Shares and Common Shares, with a record date set for February 3, 2025, and a payable date on February 14, 2025. The dividends are eligible under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and related provincial legislation, offering potential tax benefits to shareholders.

