News & Insights

Stocks

United Corporations Limited Declares New Dividends

November 06, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United Corporations (TSE:UNC) has released an update.

United Corporations Limited has announced cash dividends for its various share classes, including First Preferred Shares and Common Shares, with a record date set for February 3, 2025, and a payable date on February 14, 2025. The dividends are eligible under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and related provincial legislation, offering potential tax benefits to shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:UNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.